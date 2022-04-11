Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ is the first new number one on the ARIA Singles Chart in 20 weeks

Harry Styles‘ new single ‘As It Was’ is the first new Number One on the ARIA Singles Chart in some five months, debuting at the top spot this week.

Since November 29, the Number One single in Australia has been a returning entry. Those have included Adele‘s ‘Easy on Me’, Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Cold Heart (PNAU remix)’, Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s collaboration ‘Stay’ and – for the past five weeks – ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals. That’s now been relegated to the Number One position.

Styles’ entry this week marks the longest it’s taken in a new year for the number one on the Singles Chart to be a new song. Prior to this week, the last time a new song was number one on the chart was the week of November 22 last year, with Taylor Swift‘s ten-minute re-recording of ‘All Too Well’.

Advertisement

‘As It Was’ arrived on April 1 as the lead single from Styles’ forthcoming third album, ‘Harry’s House’. In addition to Australia, the song also debuted at Number One in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and several parts of Europe.

The song also broke a Spotify record on its first day of release, with the streaming platform confirming the single had become the most-streamed song in the United States in a single day, at 8.3 million. The record was previously held by Olivia Rodrigo, with her debut single ‘Drivers License’.

‘Harry’s House’ is set to arrive on May 20, following on from his previous LP ‘Fine Line’ in 2019. In a four-star review, NME praised ‘Fine Line’ as a “total joy”, calling it an “elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm”.

Back in January, Styles officially cancelled the long-delayed Australian leg of his ‘Love on Top’ world tour, with promoters Live Nation citing “the continuing challenges for international touring”.