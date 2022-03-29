Harry Styles will release new single ‘As It Was’ this Friday

Less than a week after announcing third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles has confirmed the upcoming release of its first single, ‘As It Was’.

The album, which will follow Styles’ 2019 record ‘Fine Line’ – was announced on March 26, with the singer sharing a trailer in which he walks onstage at an empty theatre, with a yellow house set design being hoisted up behind him.

It followed Styles teasing the project with cryptic social media activity, including setting up and following an Instagram account called You Are Home, and being spotted filming a music video on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace last month.

Now, Styles has confirmed that ‘As It Was’ will arrive this Friday (April 1), tweeting the title and release date alongside a series of photos that show the singer walking down a hallway, back turned to the camera.

As Billboard points out, some of Styles’ fans believe they already know some of the lyrics that will feature on ‘As It Was’. In addition to the Instagram account, a You Are Home Twitter account has also been active since March 19.

Each day since then, the account has posted cryptic lines that sound like potential lyrics. See some of those below:

in this world, it’s just us, you know it’s not the same as it was — You Are Home (@youarehome) March 21, 2022

whisper to your houseplants

sing to your neighbors — You Are Home (@youarehome) March 25, 2022

find a moment of calm

colour it in — You Are Home (@youarehome) March 28, 2022

Joni Mitchell – of whom Styles is a noted fan – recently shared her approval of the name of Styles’ upcoming album.

Mitchell, who wrote the song ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’ as part of 1975 album ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’, retweeted Styles’ post announcing ‘Harry’s House’ and wrote “love the title”. In another tweet, Mitchell wrote the lyrics to the first verse of her song.

The former One Direction member recently announced additional UK and Europe dates for his ‘Love On Tour’ stadium shows. The demand for additional performances came after a surge in demand crashed Ticketmaster’s website back in January.

Also in January, Styles cancelled the Australian and New Zealand dates on his ‘Love On Tour’, citing “the continuing challenges for international touring”.

In April, Styles will serve as one of the headliners for this year’s Coachella, alongside Billie Eilish and Ye, or Kanye West.