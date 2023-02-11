Harry Styles says he’s “aware of his privilege” at the BRITs 2023

Harry Styles has said he’s “aware of his privilege” as he collected the Artist Of The Year award at the BRITs 2023.

This year’s BRIT Awards is taking place at London’s The O2 tonight (February 11) and is being hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Styles was named Artist Of The Year earlier this year and made reference to the backlash against his Grammys speech for Album Of The Year in his speech. At the LA ceremony, the star had said, “things like this don’t happen to people like me very often,” causing outrage online.

“I wanna start my thanking my family,” Styles began. “I wanna thank my family for being the most supportive, understanding, patient, loving family I could ask for. I wanna thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me cos I literally wouldn’t be here without you.”

He continued: “I wanna thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn, because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much. I’m really, really grateful for this and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky.”

Earlier tonight, Styles kicked off the BRITs 2023 with a performance of ‘As It Was’. He performed in a sparkly red blazer and black trousers, using the extended runway that stretched through the room from the main stage to get close to fans at the front of the room.

Styles has also won the award for Pop/R&B Act and could still win the Mastercard Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year with Mastercard.

Other performances tonight will come from Cat Burns, Stormzy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Keep checking back to NME.com for all of the action from the BRIT Awards 2023 as it happens here.