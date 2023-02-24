Harry Styles, Backstreet Boys and Jay Chou all performing in Sydney on the same night, traffic warning issued

Authorities in Sydney have warned of extreme traffic and public transport congestion for next Saturday (March 4), with Harry Styles, Jay Chou and the Backstreet Boys all set to perform at enormous concerts in the same precinct of the NSW capital.

Styles will perform the largest show of the trio, with around 70,000 punters expected to attend his ‘Love On Tour’ stop at Accor Stadium. Elsewhere at Sydney Olympic Park, Chou will perform to some 24,000 fans at Giants Stadium, while the Backstreet Boys play to roughly 20,000 at Qudos Bank Arena.

In total, the Park will see approximately 120,000 visitors on the ground simultaneously. Its website states that it hosts “over 10,000 parking spaces site-wide”, and public transport services (including the bespoke Olympic Park train station) are expected to operate as usual.

Extreme delays are anticipated, though, as Howard Collins – chief operations officer at Transport NSW – said in a statement published by 9 News: “We urge ticket holders to please consider all travel options and use public transport where possible, because heavy traffic is expected and parking is limited – so, leave the car at home.

“Public transport is the best way to get to Sydney Olympic Park and is made even easier for ticket holders for [Styles’ gig] because the cost of travel on public transport is included in your ticket – just show your event ticket to transport staff when boarding services. We’ll have plenty of frequent trains and major event buses running to and from Sydney Olympic Park.

“Fans should plan to arrive early to avoid the increased demand on public transport and heavy traffic. Queuing should also be expected for services as customers head home.”

Gates for all three shows open from 5pm – see here for info on public transport schedules and planning resources.

The night after his show at Accor Stadium next Saturday – Sunday March 5 – Styles will perform a second. The Sydney dates of his ‘Love On Tour’ will follow the Perth, Melbourne and Gold Coast stops; thus far, he’s performed one show in Perth – where he engaged in “one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed”, the humble shoey – and will deliver the first of his two Melbourne shows tonight (February 24).