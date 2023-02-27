Bunnings website lists straw hat under ‘Harry Styles’ after singer wears it at Melbourne show

A search for ‘Harry Styles’ on the Bunnings Warehouse website will now bring up its straw hat – a change made by the retailer after the pop star donned the hat during his recent show in Melbourne.

Styles wore the wide-brim hat during his performance at Marvel Stadium on Friday (February 24) as part of the broader Australian leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ shows. He caught the Bunnings hat after it was thrown on stage by a fan, and sported it for some time during the performance of his ‘Harry’s House’ single ‘Late Night Talking’.

To the legend who brought a ⁦@Bunnings⁩ hat to see Harry Styles, Australia salutes you. pic.twitter.com/NoVGchzFtA — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) February 25, 2023

Advertisement

Per Daily Mail, the hardware store then replied to an Instagram post of Styles’ impromptu concert outfit with the message: “Too iconic”. Following the show, Bunnings took to Instagram to inform followers they could now “shop Harry’s look” on its website (per Perth Now) – and indeed, a search for ‘Harry Styles’ on its site will turn up the large straw hat.

Some user ratings of the hat on Bunnings’ website make reference to Styles’ concert, with one five-star review saying: “Harry Styles wore it, so it’s good enough for me.” It marks the latest instance of Styles paying tribute to Australian culture during his tour. During the first date of the tour in Perth last week, the singer completed a ‘shoey’ with his Converse sneaker. He also performed a cover of ‘The Horses’ by Australian singer Daryl Braithwaite.

Meanwhile, Heartbreak High actor Chloé Hayden accused Marvel Stadium of ableism after attending a Styles show in Melbourne over the weekend. The actor and activist, who starred as neurodivergent character Quinni in the Netflix series, claimed she was denied entry to Marvel Stadium’s sensory room – a space curated for regulating sensory overstimulation – because she didn’t “look autistic enough to access it”. A representative of the venue later apologised for the “hurt and inconvenience” the actor and other neurodivergent and disabled attendees had experienced.

Harry Styles performed two shows at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium as part of the broader Australian leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ shows. The tour, in support of his latest album ‘Harry’s House’, will take to the Gold Coast tomorrow (February 28) before wrapping up with two shows in Sydney early next month.

Next month, Styles will be legally required to take part in New Zealand’s census, given that he is performing in the country on the day the census is due to take place on March 7.