Harry Styles’ Coachella crowd reportedly surpassed 100,000 people

Harry Styles drew a huge audience during his headline performance at Coachella 2022 last weekend.

Sources have now told Variety that at least 100,000 fans gathered at the California festival’s main stage to watch the singer top the bill on Friday night (April 15). With an official total capacity of 125,000, this year’s Coachella was listed as sold out.

The remaining 20,000-plus festivalgoers are said to have attended other sets that were being hosted on Coachella’s smaller stages.

Back in 2015, Kaskade was reported to have broken the record for the biggest-ever Coachella audiences across the festival’s two weekends. The exact figures from that year’s event are not available, however, and it’s therefore unclear as to whether Styles’ crowd topped that feat.

A representative for Goldenvoice – the promoters behind Coachella – declined to give out official attendance numbers to Variety.

Following Styles’ bill-topping concert, Kaskade called out a tweet for allegedly “[using] a photo from my 2015 show [at Coachella]” and passing it off as “people waiting for Harry Styles”.

The former One Direction singer kicked off his Coachella 2022 performance by debuting ‘As It Was’, the first single from his upcoming third solo album ‘Harry’s House’. Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd also headlined this year’s festival.

In a four-star review of Styles’ show, NME wrote: “[…] It’s clear that he’s no longer aiming for the rock star lane, but is firmly blazing his own path through it.”

The second weekend of Coachella 2022 kicks off tomorrow (April 22) in Indio, California – check out NME’s round-up of the first instalment here.