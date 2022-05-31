Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ sets new ARIA record as entire tracklist charts in top 15

Harry Styles’ new album ‘Harry’s House’ has set an ARIA record as the album’s entire tracklist has entered within the top 15 of the singles chart.

The 13 songs which comprise the pop star’s third studio album now chart, including lead single ‘As It Was’, which was released in March and has since retained the top singles spot for six consecutive weeks.

‘Late Night Talking’, the second song on the album’s tracklist, takes second place, while penultimate track ‘Boyfriends’ finalises the album’s chart presence at #15. While fifth and seventh place are occupied by Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ and Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ respectively, all remaining tracks from ‘Harry’s House’ are listed elsewhere within the top 15.

It marks the first time in ARIA chart history that an album’s entire tracklist has placed within the top 15, followed closely by Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’, which scored 13 entries between #1 and #20 in 2020.

The success of the songs has also landed ‘Harry’s House’ the number one place on the ARIA Album Chart, surpassing Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ as the chart’s top album. ‘Harry’s House’ marks Styles’ third time atop the ARIA Album Chart, with both his self-titled album and ‘Fine Line’ likewise scoring first place in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Meanwhile, in its sixth week, ‘As It Was’ has become ARIA’s longest-running number #1 song of 2022, overtaking Glass Animals’ ‘Heatwaves’ and ‘Cold Heart’ by Elton John and Dua Lipa, which both enjoyed a five-week run atop the singles chart.

Styles’ ARIA record comes a day after ‘Harry’s House’ set the record for the biggest vinyl sales week of the modern era in the US. The album, which was released on May 26, marks Styles’ third solo record since One Direction disbanded in 2016.

In a four-star review of ‘Harry’s House’, NME’s Rhian Daly said the album “is undoubtedly Styles’ best record yet and presents a musician comfortable and confident in what he wants to create right now.”

“That gives the album a sense of warmth that makes the songs on it feel conversational and close, as if you’re sitting around your own house catching up with the star,” Daly said.