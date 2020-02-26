News Music News

Harry Styles announces ‘Harryween’ fancy dress shows with Orville Peck

The Halloween fancy dress shows will take place in New York

Will Lavin
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Orville Peck. CREDIT: Getty Images

Harry Styles has announced a pair of Halloween shows dubbed ‘Harryween’ taking place this year in New York.

The two-night fancy dress party is coming to Madison Square Garden on October 30 and 31 with support from Orville Peck.

The ‘Harryween’ dates are part of the former One Direction singer’s 2020 tour in support of new album, ‘Fine Line’. The tour will feature support from Jenny Lewis, King Princess, and Koffee.

The UK leg of the tour will begin in Birmingham Arena on April 15 and will see Styles performing in Sheffield, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

See the announcement for ‘Harryween’ below:

Presales for ‘Harryween’ start on Monday (March 2), with general ticket sales going on sale the following Friday (March 6). Get your tickets here.

Last week it was reported that Harry Styles was threatened by a person wielding a knife and had money stolen.

The singer was reportedly on a night out in Hampstead in London on Valentine’s Day when he was confronted by a man wielding a knife shortly before midnight.

According to the Daily Mirror, a source said that Styles “played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

