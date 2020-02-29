Harry Styles likens working with Stevie Nicks to “an out-of-body experience”

Harry Styles has discussed his working relationship with Stevie Nicks, describing the time they’ve spent together as “an out-of-body experience”.

The One Direction and Fleetwood Mac members have shared the stage for a handful of collaborations in recent years, first linking up at a Styles gig in Los Angeles in 2017.

Speaking to NPR, Styles said: “‘Dreams’ was the first song I knew all the words to; I used to sing it in the car with my mom. Every time I’m with [Nicks], you want to be, obviously, present, right? “I’m trying to enjoy being with her and soaking in.

“But I think at the same time, while you’re in the room with her, I’m sitting there thinking about being 10-years-old and singing the song.”

He continued: “It’s not like paralysing starstruck, it’s more like I try and appreciate what my 10-year-old self would think of it.

“I think ultimately you meet [other famous people] and you’re kind of in awe of them, but at the same time you get to hang out with them on this human level, where you’re just talking and it’s really amazing.

“Those are the moments that kind of mean the most because it’s real. And when everything else about being in music goes away, that’s the stuff that I think you end up telling your grandkids.

“For example, with Stevie, my favourite moments about it aren’t usually the show, it’s the practicing.”

Styles also revealed that he was nervous playing his new album ‘Fine Line’ for Nicks. “It’s a double-edged thing,” he said. “You’re always nervous when you are playing people music for the first time. You’ve heard it so much by this point, you forget that people haven’t heard it before. It’s hard to not feel like you’ve done what you’ve set out to do.

“You are happy with something and then someone who you respect so much and look up to is, like: ‘I really like this.'”

Last year, Nicks revealed that she originally thought that Styles was originally a member of NSYNC, not One Direction. “I’m never gonna live that one down!” she commented.

Styles’ new album ‘Fine Line’ came out at the end of 2019. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “For the most part, Styles’ second album is a total joy. It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm.”