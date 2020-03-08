Harry Styles looks like he is teasing an Australian tour

Harry Styles looks to be on the cusp of announcing an Australian tour, with a countdown appearing on a mysterious website.

Tour promoter Live Nation shared a website last night – www.tasteslikestrawberries.com. The site just displays a countdown, and a box to submit your name and email. The countdown will hit zero at 6am AEDT on Wednesday, March 11.

The domain, ‘tasteslikestrawberries’, is likely a reference to the opening line of Harry Styles’ recent single ‘Watermelon Sugar’. The song is taken from Styles’ 2019 album ‘Fine Line’.

Of ‘Fine Line’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm…Styles comes full circle, seemingly feeling hopeful after his past heartbreak and indiscretions.”

It’s been two years since Styles toured Australia, playing arena shows in 2018 in support of his self-titled debut album. Prior to that, he toured intimate Australian venues in 2017.

Styles has been keeping busy since the release of ‘Fine Line’, which he played for Stevie Nicks and her “witches coven” prior to its release. He has also announced his upcoming ‘Harryween’ halloween concert with Orville Peck, collaborated with Lizzo to cover her 2019 hit ‘Juice’ and even brought out Stormzy to perform ‘Vossi Bop’ at a secret London show.