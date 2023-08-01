Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ plays to five million people, raises $6million for charity

Harry Styles played to five million people over the course of his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’, with the dates raising $6.5million for charity.
The two-year trek saw the soloist and former One Direction singer play 173 gigs in total, per a press release. He performed a record-breaking 18 nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and smashed the attendance record for London’s Wembley Stadium.
Additionally, Styles played 20 sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City and delivered a pair of headline sets at Coachella 2022.
The ‘Love On Tour’ began in North America on September 4, 2021. Overall, Styles performed in front of over 5.04million fans across the UK, Europe, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand.
The star’s tour raised $6.5million for charity, with that figure to be split between numerous organisations and causes including Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Save The Children, Every Town For Gun Safety, and Black Minds Matter UK (see the list below).
Last month, Styles described the ‘Love On Tour’ as the “greatest experience of my life” in a post on Instagram. The message came shortly after he played the final date at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
“Thank you to my band, and all the crew who made the last few years so special. It’s been an absolute pleasure,” the singer continued.
“To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.”
Styles added: “Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you, I hope you had as much fun as I did.
“Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”
The ‘Harry’s House’ artist concluded the Italy show by debuting an untitled, 10-minute-long instrumental piano track. The name and origin of the song are currently unknown. Earlier, he gave an emotional onstage speech.
“Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest,” Styles said. “I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight.”
The charities donated to on the ‘Love On Tour’ are as follows:
Planned Parenthood
Choose Love
Physicians for Reproductive Health
The Theaster Gates Foundation
REVERB
Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute
The Afiya Center
International Rescue Committee
Intermission Youth
Save the Children
CARE
Every Town for Gun Safety
BEAM
Theater Gates
Rebuild Theater – Venice Program
WWWF-Brasil
Sydney Zoo
Baan Tawan Mai Orphans (Pow Sarin Org)
Cribs Foundation Inc.
St John’s Home
Limitless
Children’s Wishing Well
SHINE
Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation
Black Minds Matter UK
Florence Org.