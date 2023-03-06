Harry Styles makes cameo in Jenny Lewis’ new video for ‘Puppy And A Truck’

Jenny Lewis has released the music video for her previously released single, ‘Puppy And A Truck‘ – and it features a cameo from Harry Styles.

The visuals feature snapshots from Lewis’ run of North American dates as special guest of Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ in 2021.

Lewis said in a statement: “To be on a giant stage in front of thousands of people after such a long period of isolation, those 45 minutes on stage and meeting Harry’s fans – it brought me back to life.

Advertisement

“I was just trying to stay present and in the moment, so grateful to be able to share my life experiences, my songs, with such a diverse audience. With no cynicism or irony, just gratitude to be with people and fans and to be able to express it outwardly to them.”

In addition to sharing the music video from ‘Puppy And A Truck’ – a standalone single released in 2021 – Lewis has today (March 6) added new US headline dates this July to her already busy 2023 touring schedule.

Lewis’ headline dates this summer feature special guests Cass McCombs, Jenny O. and Hayden Pedigo. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 10) at 10am local time here.

Jenny Lewis’s 2023 US headline tour:

JULY

7 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

12 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

15 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

16 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

18 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter will also plays shows this year for The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie’s 20th anniversary co-headline tour as well as for Beck and Phoenix’s co-headline Summer Odyssey Tour. Head here for Lewis’ full list of dates.

Meanwhile, Lewis was among a host of acts who waded in to share their thoughts on Steve Albini‘s recent comments about Steely Dan.

Last month, Albini took to Twitter to express his views on the New York rock band, writing: “I will always be the kind of punk that shits on Steely Dan. Christ the amount of human effort wasted to sound like an SNL band warm up.”

Lewis declared her love for the group – read more here.