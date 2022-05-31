Harry Styles makes chart history with ‘Harry’s House’ around the world

Harry Styles‘ hugely successful new album ‘Harry’s House’ has garnered a series of chart accolades and broken numerous records across the world.

In addition to recording 2022’s fastest selling album in the UK, Styles achieved the rare feat of simultaneously holding the number one album and number one track (‘Harry’s House’ lead single ‘As It Was’) in a number of countries.

The accomplishment was made in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Belgium. Additionally, ‘Harry’s House’ went to number one in Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Advertisement

In the US, the album had the largest first week of 2022 for any album, and was only the fourth album in the last 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week.

Styles’ third consecutive US number one, it extends his record as the first UK male artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three albums, and the biggest sales week for a British male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

‘As It Was’ has been the US number one single for four weeks, with three additional songs also in the top 10, and every song on the album in the top 30. The only other act with four concurrent top 10 singles in the US is The Beatles, who achieved this in 1964.

In the UK, ‘Harry’s House’ is the fastest-selling album so far this year. He is also the third-ever artist to occupy the entire top three of the singles chart, with ‘As It Was’ (now the longest-running chart topper of the year after eight weeks) followed by ‘Late Night Talking’ and ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant.’ In Australia, all 13 ‘Harry’s House’ tracks are in the top 15.

As previously reported, Styles’ 182,000 US vinyl sales within three days of release has also set a new record, beating previous holder Taylor Swift‘s total of 114,000 last year for ‘RED’. In the UK, its 36,000 sales makes it the best selling vinyl this century.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘Harry’s House’, NME called ‘Harry’s House’ the former One Direction member’s “best album yet.”