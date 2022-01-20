Harry Styles officially cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ dates

Live Nation have confirmed that Harry Styles‘ long-delayed Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ dates have been officially cancelled.

Styles was originally set to perform a string of arena dates in Australia in November of 2020. Those dates were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Styles commenting at the time: “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months.”

Dates in the UK and Europe that were originally scheduled for April of 2020, then pushed back to February and March 2021, were also postponed indefinitely in December of 2020.

Styles managed to carry out the North American leg of the world tour last year, performing dozens of shows between September and November of 2021. Yesterday (January 19), Styles unveiled rescheduled UK, Europe and South America tour dates for 2022, but notably absent from the announcement were Australian or New Zealand stops.

“Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, the Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022,” reads a statement on Live Nation’s Australian website.

“The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly.”

The statement goes on to say that those who held on to tickets for the original shows will be offered access to a priority purchase window when new Australian and New Zealand dates are eventually announced.

In his own statement in an email sent to ticketholders, Styles said: “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you.”