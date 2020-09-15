Harry Styles postpones upcoming 2020 Australian tour

Harry Styles has announced that his forthcoming Australian tour will not be going ahead in late 2020 as planned, due to travel restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement given to fans, tour promoter Live Nation said the tour had been postponed until further notice out of concern for safety of punters, crew and staff.

In addition, Styles gave his own statement saying he hopes the shows can go ahead next year.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice,” Styles said.

“I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The announcement came shortly after ticket company Ticketek told fans on social media earlier this week that the tour would still be going ahead in November and December as originally planned, to the doubt of many.

Following some backlash to the tweet, Ticketek offered a further statement shortly after, saying it takes instructions from Live Nation and was “urgently seeking clarification” on the matter.

Live Nation has also encouraged punters to hold on to their tickets until new dates are announced, but has recommended contacting the point of purchase for more information.

The tour was set to kick off in November, hitting dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane before wrapping up in Perth in early December.