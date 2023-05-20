Harry Styles reflects on one year of ‘Harry’s House’: “Thank you for everything”

Harry Styles has marked the one-year anniversary of third solo album ‘Harry’s House’ with a reflective Instagram post.

Originally released on May 20, 2022, ‘Harry’s House’ was the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Fine Line’ and Styles’ 2017 self-titled debut solo album.

It went on to become 2022’s fastest selling album in the UK and one of the biggest selling vinyl records while Styles also achieved the rare feat of simultaneously holding the number one album and number one track in a number of countries, thanks to smash hit ‘As It Was’.

He went on to win the Artist Of The Year award at the BRITs 2023 alongside Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

Reflecting on ‘Harry’s House’, Styles took to Instagram and wrote: “One year of ‘Harry’s House’. I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything.”

Harry via Instagram: “One year of Harry’s House. I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything.” pic.twitter.com/YQMkpJxtf5 — Harry Styles France (@DailyHSFR) May 20, 2023

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘Harry’s House’ is undoubtedly Styles’ best record yet and presents a musician comfortable and confident in what he wants to create right now. That gives the album a sense of warmth that makes the songs on it feel conversational and close, as if you’re sitting around your own house catching up with the star.”

Earlier this month, Styles kicked off the European leg of his Love On Tour stadium run and played One Direction song ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ for the first time since 2018.

Speaking about a possible One Direction reunion, Styles recently told James Corden that “I feel it’s not a yes or no question. I would never say never to that.”

“If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” he added.

Styles brings Love On Tour to the UK next week ahead of four more shows at Wembley Stadium. Any remaining tickets can be found here.

Harry Styles plays:

May

22 – Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena!

23 – Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena!

26 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium!

27 – Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium!

June

1 – Paris, Stade De France!

5 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena!

10 – Dublin, Slane Castle*!

13 – London, Wembley Stadium!

14 – London, Wembley Stadium!

16 – London, Wembley Stadium!

17 – London, Wembley Stadium!

20 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium!

24 – Werchter, Festivalpark!

27 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena!

July

5 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park!

8 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion!

12 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company!

14 – Madrid, Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool!

18 – Lisbon, Passeio Maritimo Alges!

22 – Reggio Emilia, RCF Arena!

Support comes from Inhaler (*) and Wet Leg (!)