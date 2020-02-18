News Music News

Harry Styles reportedly robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed an incident took place

Patrick Clarke
Harry Styles
Harry Styles CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles was threatened by a person wielding a knife and had money stolen over the weekend, according to reports.

The former One Direction singer was reportedly on a night out in Hampstead in London on Valentine’s Day when he was  confronted by a man wielding a knife shortly before midnight.

According to the Daily Mirror, a source said that Styles “played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that an incident took place, with a spokesperson saying “police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.”

They continued: “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, meanwhile, Styles shared a cover version of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Styles, accompanied by a three-piece band, performed the cover on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show, in the company of Ball and fellow guests Stephen Fry and Steve Coogan.

Styles also recently joined Lizzo on stage to perform a duet of ‘Juice’ during the latter’s pre-Super Bowl performance in Miami.

Both Lizzo and Styles will perform live in London tonight (February 18) at The O2 during The BRIT Awards.

