Harry Styles rumoured to perform at Super Bowl 2024 halftime show

Harry Styles is rumoured to be the halftime performer for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The rumours about the former One Direction singer being set to play the prestigious event arose after an independent reporter suggested the idea on Twitter.

The account, MLFootball, tweeted that Styles could potentially grace the stage for the sports event — which is known to draw hundreds of millions of viewers. “There’s been a lot of chatter, that multiple-time GRAMMY award winner and former One Direction Star Harry Styles will be the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer,” they wrote in a tweet that has accumulated over 2.7million views since being posted yesterday (June 7).

Although the rumour is far from being verified, fans have already embraced the idea of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer taking to the stage, and some have even begun making suggestions for what setlist they’d like to see from the artist.

“Harry Styles is rumored to headline the superbowl, this is not a drill,” one wrote, while another shared in the excitement, adding: “The thought of a $10,000 Super Bowl ticket just to watch harry styles poss perform at half time is tempting until you factor in everything else.” Check out more fan reactions below.

harry styles as a potential superbowl halftime show performer???? is this real life???? i love the idea of this — kali (@kaliradzikowski) June 7, 2023

I love Harry and I hope this is true cause he's the best but now I want it more to be true just to piss off the haters in the comments and all over. Nobody asks you to watch tf are y'all commenting. — Gabriela (@Ella8520) June 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Harry Styles has been linked to a Super Bowl halftime show. Last year, he was one of the artists heavily rumoured to be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII — however, it was Rihanna who was ultimately chosen as the performer for the evening.

Next year’s event — Super Bowl LVII — will take place on February 11, 2024. Initially, the event was set to take place in New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome in Louisiana, but it was later changed due to a clash with the scheduled Mardi Gras celebrations.

Now, the event is set to be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — making it the state’s inaugural Super Bowl.

It will also be the first to be broadcast under the NFL’s new 11-year television contract — which entails a four-network rotation between CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC.

As previously mentioned, earlier this year, Rihanna took to the stage to perform at the 2023 edition of the Super Bowl halftime show, which was later certified as the most-watched halftime show of all time.

Racking up over 121.017million views, the performance claimed the title from Katy Perry who previously gathered the biggest audience with her show in 2015.

Rihanna’s set – which was her first performance in five years – saw the pop star put on a career-spanning performance saw her play hits such as ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Work’, ‘All Of The Lights’, ‘Run This Town’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’.

Following her halftime show, Rihanna said in an interview that she expects to release her long-awaited ninth album this year. “I want it to be this year,” she said. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.” The pop icon last released an album in 2016 with ‘Anti’, but has continuously promised fans since that new music is on the way.

In other Harry Styles news, it was reported that the singer was included on the Sunday Times Rich List – named as some of the UK’s richest people under the age of 35.

With a reported wealth of £150million, the 29-year-old solo artist is expected to have made much of the figure from his third studio effort ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May 2022 and earned the title of biggest-selling UK album of last year. Other musicians listed in the article included Adele (£165million) and Ed Sheeran (£300million).