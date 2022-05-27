Harry Styles scores chart double as album becomes fastest selling of 2022

Harry Styles has today scored a chart double earning Number One spots in both the album and single charts.

His third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’ went straight to Number One and is currently the fastest selling album of 2022 so far.

It’s the first time in 2022 that someone has scored a chart double, the last being Ed Sheeran with his album ‘=’ and ‘Merry Christmas’ with Elton John at the end of last year.

Advertisement

Styles’ latest album had over 113,000 chart sales this week, more than his 2017 self-titled debut, which scored 57,000 sales, and 2019’s ‘Fine Line’ at 49,000.

Elsewhere in the album charts, trap rapper M Huncho‘s debut solo album ‘Chasing Euphoria’ reached Number Five, while Everything Everything have scored a career-best with ‘Raw Data Feel’ reaching Number Four.

Styles is also at Number One in the singles chart too, with ‘As It Was’ taking the top spot. This single is now the longest-running Number One single of the year so far. Other Styles tracks, ‘Late Night Talking’ is at Number Two, while ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ is at Number Three.

Earlier this week, Styles covered Wet Leg‘s ‘Wet Dream’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The pop star was in the BBC studio earlier this week (May 23) to play four songs ahead of his intimate ‘One Night Only’ show at London’s Brixton Academy.

Styles also became the latest star to read a story for CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories this week.

Advertisement

Styles follows Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Tom Hardy and Ed Sheeran in appearing on the children’s TV series.

He read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House On Every Street (featuring illustrations by Lili la Baleine) for his spot on Bedtime Stories, which aired on CBeebies earlier this week (May 23).