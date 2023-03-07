Watch Harry Styles perform ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite in Sydney

Harry Styles closed out the final Australian show of his ongoing Love on Tour run with a special performance featuring rock icon Daryl Braithwaite.

On March 4, Styles brought out Braithwaite to perform a cover of the latter’s 1991 hit ‘The Horses’, marking the first time the two performed the song together despite Styles having the track in his tour rotation across his Australian concerts since 2018.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Braithwaite later took to Facebook to share a backstage photo and reflect on the experience singing with Styles, which he called “the most euphoric moment”. He added, “Thank you Harry and all of your 75,000 + supporters.”

Saturday night at Accor Stadium,waiting to go on and sing with Harry. It was the most euphoric moment for me. Thank you… Posted by Daryl Braithwaite on Sunday, March 5, 2023

Braithwaite had also been in the crowd for Styles’ recent concert in Melbourne on February 24, sharing on Facebook afterwards that he felt “completely overwhelmed by the night” and by Styles’ ‘The Horses’ cover.

What an extraordinary night it was at Harrys gig. Wet Leg who opened were very good and fresh. I just love the feeling… Posted by Daryl Braithwaite on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Braithwaite would elaborate in a separate post that a highlight of the Melbourne show was ‘The Horses’ being played before Styles had even taken the stage. “Then Harry did his show which was so good and then in his encore he sang ‘The Horses’ which again was overwhelming and so enjoyable”.

Good Monday afternoon. Well !! What an amazing weekend it has been.We had a mighty gig in Launceston at the Country… Posted by Daryl Braithwaite on Sunday, February 26, 2023

Harry Styles kicked off his Australia by partaking in a shoey onstage in Perth on February 20. The musician, who’d refused to do one in 2018, went on to say: “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed. I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself.”

Styles is set to perform in Auckland tonight (March 7) before returning to Asia for a series of shows from March 11 until March 25. While in Auckland, Styles has to take part in New Zealand’s census or risk a fine, per the country’s laws.