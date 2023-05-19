Harry Styles, Wet Leg, RAYE and more win at 2023 Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles, Wet Leg, RAYE and more all won at this week’s Ivor Novello Awards – see the full list of winners below.

At Thursday’s (May 18) ceremony in London, Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale were honoured as Songwriters Of The Year, with the judging panel describing their style as “fresh, unapologetic and direct, with surprising melodies that demand attention.”

RAYE, meanwhile, won Best Contemporary Song for ‘Escapism’, which she also performed on the night, while Styles won the Music Most Performed Work award for ‘As It Was’.

Advertisement

72 individual songwriters and composers from Britain and Ireland were nominated for the 2023 Ivors, and songwriting partnerships with Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon, and Cleopatra Nikolic (known artistically as Cleo Sol) and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover lead the way, with three nominations each.

Best Album nominees included Arctic Monkeys’ latest effort, ‘The Car’, as well as Little Simz’s ‘No Thank You’, Fontaines D.C.’s ‘Skinty Fia’, but the award went to Sault’s ‘11’.

Elsewhere, Charli XCX won the Visionary Award and Sting was awarded Academy Fellowship.

See the full list of award winners below.