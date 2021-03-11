Harry Styles will open this year’s Grammy Awards

Harry Styles has been announced as the opening performer at this year’s Grammy Awards.

It marks the former One Direction singer’s first ever performance at the awards ceremony, and is just one of four other solo artists to open the show in the past decade.

Taylor Swift has opened the show twice in 2013 and 2016 performing ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and ‘Out Of The Woods’ respectively. Adele opened the 2017 show with ‘Hello’. Lizzo opened last year’s show performing ‘Cuz I Love You’ and ‘Truth Hurts’.

Advertisement

It hasn’t been revealed yet what song(s) Styles will perform, but both ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Adore You’ are nominated for awards on the night.

With three nominations in total, Styles is up for Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Watermelon Sugar’), Best Music Video (‘Adore You’) and Best Pop Vocal Album (‘Fine Line’). These are the first Grammy nominations of Styles’ career – in or out of One Direction.

Other performers on the night will include BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion.

Joining them will be Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Haim, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone and Roddy Ricch.

According to a post on the official Grammys website, “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all”.

Advertisement

The Grammy Awards 2021 will air live on Sunday (Mar 14) at 8pm EST/1am GMT on CBS, Paramount+ and Grammy.com.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde has shared a first-look image of Harry Styles on the set of new film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

Wilde – who is directing the psychological thriller – took to Instagram last month to share a black-and-white photo of Styles sat in an old sports car, and praised him for his “humility and grace” during filming.

In the caption to her post, Wilde spoke out about male actors and their reluctance to “play supporting roles in female-led films” – something she said hadn’t experienced with Styles.