Hartley releases new single ‘Underwater’

Fast-rising Brisbane alt-pop artist Hartley has released a new single, ‘Underwater’.

The follow-up to ‘Feel Too Much’, the new release was co-written with Gossling and co-produced with Perto.

Listen to ‘Underwater’ below.

“I started writing Underwater in a little studio in Melbourne with Gossling, where we talked about having the realisation that something’s not all you hoped for it to be,” Hartley explained in today’s (June 26) press statement.

“I really wanted to apply that feeling to being underwater – something that can either be so peaceful or completely engulfing.”

Hartley continued, “After the session I took the song home and produced it and added all the vocal hooks and layers, then I brought that production into a session with Perto where he took the song from heartbreaking ballad to emotional bop within 20 minutes.”

Sharing her eponymous debut EP in January, ‘Underwater’ is the second single released from a new group of songs Hartley has written in the last six months for sophomore EP ‘Feel Too Much’. The release is slated for later this year.

Hartley said the release explored “different stages I went through within myself personally and in a relationship over the last couple of years,” adding that “even though it’s ending on a sadder note, I love that it’s so well-rounded and pinpoints both the highs and lows of those years of my life.”