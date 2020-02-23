Harts announces Aussie tour dates, releases new single

Harts has announced two intimate east coast shows to celebrate the release of his new single ‘Twenty Somethin’. Listen to the new track below.

The Indian-born, Melbourne-raised musician Darren Harts, known mononymously by his last name, will play the Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney and Northcote Social Club in Melbourne in June this year. Tickets are available here and here.

‘Twenty Somethin’ was released to coincide with his performance at the opening ceremony of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday (21 February) in Sydney. You can watch him perform the 1977 Supercharge hit ‘You’ve Gotta Get Up and Dance’ from 7:01 onwards in the below clip.

‘Twenty Somethin’ was produced, mixed and mastered by Harts in his Melbourne studio. He described the song in a press release as “an accumulation of my feelings heading into the new year of 2020, the next decade of 20’s and the final years of my 20’s. An expression of mixed feelings approaching this next chapter”.

Last year, Harts played guitar on the viral sensation that was Denzel Curry’s Like a Version cover of ‘Bulls On Parade’. This year, he will continue his ‘Harts Plays Hendrix’ national tour, performing songs from across legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix’s back catalogue including a stop at Byron Bay’s Bluesfest. The dates are below, with tickets available via Harts’ site.

Harts Twenty Somethin Tour:

Melbourne, Northcote Social Club (June 26)

Sydney, The Lansdowne Hotel (27)

Harts Plays Hendrix:

Adelaide, The Gov (March 6)

Melbourne, Palms at Crown (7)

Wollongong, Anita’s Theatre (27)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (28)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (April 3)

Byron Bay, Bluesfest (11-13)

Dashville, Gum Ball Festival (25)

Tweed Heads, Twin Towns (May 29)

Caloundra, Events Centre (30)

Perth, Astor Theatre (June 5)

Bunbury, Bunbury Rec (6)

Penrith, Penrith Panthers (12)

Wyong, The Arthouse (13)

Geelong, Costa Hall (20)