Jamiroquai, Beck, Nile Rodgers and more lead Harvest Rock 2023 line-up

Harvest Rock has shared its first line-up for the upcoming second edition of the festival this October, led by Jamiroquai, Beck and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

READ MORE: Here are all the biggest concerts and tours coming to Australia in 2023

Jamiroquai and Beck will be playing their only Australian shows at the festival, which also features sets from Ocean Alley, Chromeo, Thelma Plum, Julia Jacklin, Baker Boy and more. More acts are set to be announced in the lead up to the festival in October.

Check out the line-up below.

Advertisement

Harvest Rock 2023 is set to take place at Murlawirrapurka & Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill & King Rodney Parks in downtown Adelaide on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 9 at 9am AEST via Ticketmaster.

Harvest Rock made its debut last year with a stacked first showing featuring performances from Jack White, Crowded House, The Black Crowes, Groove Armada, The Lumineers, Marlon Williams, Allen Stone and more.

The festival’s debut drew in close to 24,000 attendees – one-third of whom came from outside of Adelaide, according to South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison via a press statement.

The current line-up for Harvest Rock 2023 is:

Saturday, 28 October:

Jamiroquai

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Ocean Alley

Flight Facilities Decade (DJ set)

Chromeo

Thelma Plum

The Rolling Stone Revue ft. Adalita

Tex Perkins

Tim Rogers

Ladyhawke

Bad Dreems

Warpaint

Sunday, 29 October:

Beck

Paul Kelly

Bright Eyes

Sparks

Santigold

Chet Faker

Julia Jacklin

Baker Boy

Vera Blue

Sam Barber

Built To Spill

The Lemon Twigs