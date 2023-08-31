Tash Sultana, Bernard Fanning lead new additions to Harvest Rock 2023 line-up

Adelaide festival Harvest Rock has announced a handful of new additions to the line-up for its 2023 edition, which is set to run across the weekend of October 28 and 29.

Tash Sultana – fresh from releasing their new EP ‘Sugar’ – leads the new additions. Other highlights include Powderfinger‘s Bernard Fanning, playing his final Australian show for 2023. English singer-songwriter Jade Bird will make her Australian debut as part of the festival, with an exclusive performance.

Other acts joining the bill include Australian psych-pop group Babe Rainbow, instrumental jazz-funk fusion outfit Surprise Chef, indie rockers Floodlights and singer-songwriter Charlie Collins.

Advertisement

The new additions beef up a bill that already includes the likes of Jamiroquai, Beck, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Kelly, Bright Eyes, Sparks, Santigold, Chromeo, Chet Faker and more. See the full line-up below – tickets are on sale now.

Harvest Rock’s 2023 edition will follow its inaugural event last year. The festival’s debut drew in close to 24,000 attendees – one-third of whom came from outside of Adelaide, according to South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison.

The festival’s debut features performances from Jack White, Crowded House, The Black Crowes, Groove Armada, The Lumineers, Marlon Williams, Allen Stone and more.

Harvest Rock’s 2023 line-up is:

Saturday, 28 October:

Jamiroquai

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Ocean Alley

Flight Facilities (DJ set)

Bernard Fanning

Chromeo

Thelma Plum

The Rolling Stone Revue ft. Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers

Ladyhawke

Bad Dreems

Warpaint

Jade Bird

Surprise Chef

Charlie Collins

Sunday, 29 October:

Beck

Tash Sultana

Paul Kelly

Bright Eyes

Sparks

Santigold

Chet Faker

Julia Jacklin

Baker Boy

Vera Blue

Babe Rainbow

Sam Barber

Built To Spill

The Lemon Twigs

Floodlights