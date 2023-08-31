Tash Sultana, Bernard Fanning lead new additions to Harvest Rock 2023 line-up

Adelaide festival Harvest Rock has announced a handful of new additions to the line-up for its 2023 edition, which is set to run across the weekend of October 28 and 29.
Tash Sultana – fresh from releasing their new EP ‘Sugar’ – leads the new additions. Other highlights include Powderfinger‘s Bernard Fanning, playing his final Australian show for 2023. English singer-songwriter Jade Bird will make her Australian debut as part of the festival, with an exclusive performance.
Other acts joining the bill include Australian psych-pop group Babe Rainbow, instrumental jazz-funk fusion outfit Surprise Chef, indie rockers Floodlights and singer-songwriter Charlie Collins.
The new additions beef up a bill that already includes the likes of Jamiroquai, Beck, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Kelly, Bright Eyes, Sparks, Santigold, Chromeo, Chet Faker and more. See the full line-up below – tickets are on sale now.
Harvest Rock’s 2023 edition will follow its inaugural event last year. The festival’s debut drew in close to 24,000 attendees – one-third of whom came from outside of Adelaide, according to South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison.
The festival’s debut features performances from Jack White, Crowded House, The Black Crowes, Groove Armada, The Lumineers, Marlon Williams, Allen Stone and more.
Harvest Rock’s 2023 line-up is:
Saturday, 28 October:
Jamiroquai
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Ocean Alley
Flight Facilities (DJ set)
Bernard Fanning
Chromeo
Thelma Plum
The Rolling Stone Revue ft. Adalita, Tex Perkins, Tim Rogers
Ladyhawke
Bad Dreems
Warpaint
Jade Bird
Surprise Chef
Charlie Collins
Sunday, 29 October:
Beck
Tash Sultana
Paul Kelly
Bright Eyes
Sparks
Santigold
Chet Faker
Julia Jacklin
Baker Boy
Vera Blue
Babe Rainbow
Sam Barber
Built To Spill
The Lemon Twigs
Floodlights