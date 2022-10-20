Here are the set times for Harvest Rock 2022

Secret Sounds have revealed the full slate of set times for this year’s inaugural edition of the Harvest Rock festival.

The two-day event will debut in Adelaide next month, running over the weekend of Saturday November 19 and Sunday 20. The first night will see Jack White closing out the titular Harvest Stage, following sets from the likes of The Black Crowes, Tones And I, The Lumineers, Meg Mac and Marlon Williams. Opening the stage will be the Australian Rock Collective (ARC), performing Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ album in full.

Meanwhile, on the Valley Stage, early arrivers will have the chance to catch sets from Electric Fields and Allen Stone, before the afternoon settles in with You Am I, Goanna and Courtney Barnett. Kurt Vile & The Violators will follow – expectedly with a cameo from Barnett, given her collaborative history with Vile – and Groove Armada will close it out.

Sunday’s bill will start with Slow Mango on the Harvest Stage, while the Valley Stage will open with a set from Towns. Crowded House and Sam Fender will close them out, respectively, following Harvest Stage sets from Khruangbin and The Avalanches, and Valley Stage sets from Hot Chip and The Teskey Brothers.

Earlier in the day, those camped out at the Valley Stage will experience idiosyncrasies of Alex Cameron, Holy Holy and The Living End. At the other end of the site, though, will be performers like Ruby Fields, Cat Power, Genesis Owusu and Angus & Julia Stone.

Have a look at the set times for Harvest Rock 2022 below:

Saturday November 19

HARVEST STAGE

12:00pm – 12:30pm // Welcome To Country

12:30pm – 1:15pm // ARC presents Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’

1:45pm – 2:30pm // Marlon Williams

3:00pm – 4:00pm // Meg Mac

4:40pm – 5:30pm // The Lumineers

6:00pm – 7:00pm // Tones And I

7:30pm – 9:00pm // The Black Crowes

9:30pm – 11:00pm // Jack White

VALLEY STAGE

12:30pm – 1:00pm // Electric Fields

1:30pm – 2:15pm // Allen Stone

2:45pm – 3:30pm // You Am I

4:00pm – 5:00pm // Goanna

5:30pm – 6:30pm // Courtney Barnett

7:00pm – 8:00pm // Kurt Vile & The Violators

8:45pm – 10:15pm // Groove Armada

Sunday November 20

HARVEST STAGE

12:00pm – 12:30pm // Slow Mango

1:00pm – 1:45pm // Ruby Fields

2:15pm – 3:00pm // Cat Power

3:30pm – 4:30pm // Genesis Owusu

5:00pm – 6:00pm // Angus & Julia Stone

6:30pm – 7:30pm // The Avalanches

8:00pm – 9:00pm // Khruangbin

9:30pm – 11:00pm // Crowded House

VALLEY STAGE

12:45pm – 1:30pm // Towns

2:00pm – 2:45pm // Alex Cameron

3:15pm – 4:00pm // Holy Holy

4:30pm – 5:30pm // The Living End

6:00pm – 7:00pm // The Teskey Brothers

7:30pm – 8:30pm // Hot Chip

9:00pm – 10:30pm // Sam Fender

In addition to its live music program, Harvest Rock will sport a gastronomic focus. There’ll be a pavilion of food trucks curated by Singaporean celebrity chef Jake Kellie (of Arkhé and Burnt Ends fame), and a stage of culinary “performances” from a dedicated line-up of chefs and mixologists.

With support from the South Australian government (via the SA Tourism Commission), the festival will be run across Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney parks. Tickets are on sale now from the festival’s website, with $1 from each ticket sold going towards funding the “Solar Slice” initiative – spearheaded by clean energy upstart FEAT. Live – that will see the festival site run entirely on renewable power sources.