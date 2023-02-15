Harvey Sutherland channels teenage nostalgia and “choppy soulful garage” on new single ‘Changes’

Harvey Sutherland has shared his first new music of 2023: a stand-alone single entitled ‘Changes’.

The song, released today (February 16), was entirely produced and largely written by Sutherland himself. It does, however, include an interpolation of the 2002 Sandy Rivera song of the same name – something Sutherland himself did not realise until after he had completed work on the track.

“When my daughter was born, I would rock her to sleep singing little mantras and made-up songs,” he explained in a press statement. “There was one idea that stood out – [the hook of] ‘going through some changes’ – so I went to the studio and started building a track around it.”

It was there Sutherland made the discovery, having “accidentally re-recorded” the hook of Rivera’s ‘Changes’. “I used to listen to [that song] when I was a teenager, but I hadn’t thought about [it] in 20 years,” he said. “Somehow, it had buried its way into my subconscious and re-emerged as a lullaby.

“I’ve reconnected deeply with the sounds of UK club music, as anyone who’s heard me DJ in recent years can attest,” Sutherland concluded. “I’ve been making heaps of choppy soulful garage beats recently, and ‘Changes’ feels like a nice introduction to this body of work.”

Listen to ‘Changes’ – both Sutherland’s and Rivera’s – below:

‘Changes’ marks Sutherland’s first new music since the release of his debut studio album ‘Boy’, which was originally released in April of 2022 before a deluxe expanded edition followed that September.

Sutherland also worked on several remixes throughout 2022. This included several Australian artists, such as The Jungle Giants (‘Something Got Between Us’), Budjerah (‘Ready For the Sky’) and Party Dozen (‘Fruits Of Labour’). Earlier this month, Sutherland completed a national run as part of the 2023 iteration of Laneway Festival.