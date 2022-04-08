Harvey Sutherland and CLAMM’s Jack Summers unite on ‘Type A’

Harvey Sutherland has shared new single ‘Type A’, the latest to be lifted from debut album ‘Boy’ ahead of its arrival later this month.

The krautrock-leaning ‘Type A’ features sos, aka CLAMM frontman Jack Summers, whose deadpan vocals belie the song’s themes of relentless and obsessive ambition – always in pursuit, never entirely satisfied.

“I got a type A personality / Because I want it all,” Summers sings above a whirring bed of analogue synths, fuzzed-out bass and a steady, motorik beat. The track arrives alongside a Triana Hernandez-directed video that features both Summers and Sutherland.

Watch that below:

“In preparation for this clip I read a lot about Type As and discovered I’m one myself – for better and worse,” Hernandez said in an accompanying statement.

“Given this realisation I wanted to holistically depict various aspects behind this personality trait – the interactions between ego and confidence, creative ambition and self-pressure and amidst all that, moments of emotional vulnerability which are subtle, often hiding in the shadows, but very present and beautiful in their own ways.”

‘Boy’ is set to arrive on April 29 via House Anxiety. Aside from ‘Type A’, the debut full-length from the Melbourne producer and synthesist will feature previous singles ‘Jouissance’ and DāM-FunK collaboration ‘Feeling of Love’.

Next month, Sutherland will kick off a run of national tour dates in support of ‘Boy’, with shows in Brisbane, Byron Bay, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Find dates and details for that here.

Last year, Sutherland contributed to Genesis Owusu‘s debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, producing the song ‘Easy’. He later shared a remix of album track ‘Gold Chains’.