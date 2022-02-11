Harvey Sutherland teams up with DāM-FunK on new single ‘Feeling Of Love’, announces debut album

Harvey Sutherland has announced the forthcoming release of his debut album, ‘Boy’ dropping a new single, ‘Feeling Of Love’.

The new single, out today (February 11), sees the Melbourne DJ-producer team up with US funk musician DāM-FunK, aka Damon Garrett Riddick, with whom (Sutherland said in a press statement) he shares a love of funk.

On ‘Feeling Of Love’ and the chance to collaborate with DāM-FunK, Sutherland said: “After many years of crossing paths backstage, I finally got to work with the godfather of Modern Funk… DāM-FunK in full spiritual flight.

Advertisement

“It’s about trying to keep your head straight in a world of misinformation. Turning the other cheek, staying on course and glyding towards your destination. Keeping that love inside. Let DāM tell you.”

Oozing an early Michael Jackson pop aesthetic with just a touch of boogie, a repeated funk melody with a cool, slick rhythm, is complemented by DāM-FunK’s wailing keytar solo, Sutherland keeps the good vibes pulsating throughout.

Watch the official music video for ‘Feeling Of Love’ below:

‘Feeling Of Love’ is lifted from Sutherland’s highly-anticipated debut album, ‘Boy’, which he also announced today. Set for release on April 29 via House Anxiety, Sutherland has already offered a taste of the album in previously released single ‘Jouissance’.

Advertisement

Last year, Sutherland – real name Mike Katz – contributed to Genesis Owusu‘s debut album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’, producing the song ‘Easy’ and later contributing a remix of album track ‘Gold Chains’.

Harvey Sutherland’s ‘Boy’ track list is:

1. ‘Jouissance’

2. ‘Age of Acceleratio’

3. ‘Feeling Of Love (feat. DāM-FunK)’

4. ‘Holding Pattern’

5. ‘Michael Was Right About You’

6. ‘Slackers’

7. ‘Type A (feat. sos)’

8. ‘Angry Young Man’

9. ‘Boy’

10. ‘Time on My Side’