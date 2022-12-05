Has Milo Yiannopoulos already been fired from Kanye West’s presidential campaign?

Milo Yiannopoulos has confirmed he is no longer working on Kanye West‘s presidential campaign.

The alt-right commentator took to Telegram to confirm speculation that the pair had parted ways. “Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team. Ye is a genius whom I have come to love and respect. We remain friends. I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors,” he wrote.

Yiannopoulos, however, denied that he had been fired, telling The Daily Beast that his departure from the campaign was a mutual decision. He also denied allegations that surfaced in the far-right media relating to him attempting to make “some power move against” Nick Fuentes, a political commentator with white nationalist leanings, who is also involved in West’s bid for the White house in 2024.

“Any suggestion that I tried to get anyone fired is false—especially not people I brought in myself, who owe me their gratitude, loyalty, and respect,” he said.

West announced his run for presidency at the end of November, having promised to run again in 2024 after initially putting himself forward in 2020. He later withdrew from the race and pledged his support to Donald Trump.

He met Trump for a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where Fuentes was also present, and it was there West asked Trump to be his running mate. Trump, however, tried to dissuade West from running against him. “Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose,” West recalled in a video. “I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, hold on hold on, you’re talking about Ye.”

West’s most recent spate of controversy came after he praised Hitler on a recent episode of far-right activist Alex Jones’s podcast, Infowars. He was also banned from Twitter for the third time in less than two months after posting an image of a Star of David inside a swastika.

On his newly reinstated Instagram account, West insinuated that Twitter CEO Elon Musk is a clone. “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?” West wrote. “Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon.

“I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck… Well, let’s not forget about Obama.”