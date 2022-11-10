Hatchie amps up the energy on heady new single ‘Nosedive’

Hatchie has shared the first new music to follow her recent second album, ‘Giving The World Away’: a heady and experimental banger titled ‘Nosedive’.

In a press release, the Brisbane-native artist – who was featured on the cover of NME Australia’s March issue – explained that she co-wrote the song with Joe Agius and Jorge Elbrecht last year, inspired by a midweek visit to “an amazing goth megaclub in Denver”.

She continued: “We were inspired to recreate the energy we felt there and experiment with a lyric-free chorus. There aren’t any other songs in our live show that are this punchy, so we wanted to write something angry and powerful.”

As for the song’s lyrical content, Hatchie said the central theme of ‘Nosedive’ is the process of “realising you don’t have control over your life despite your best efforts”. She said of the song’s topical concept: “I wanted the lyrics to sound like the devil on your shoulder convincing you to self-sabotage.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Nosedive’ below:

‘Nosedive’ follows on from the midyear release of ‘Giving The World Away’, which arrived in April via Ivy League and featured singles like ‘This Enchanted’, ‘Lights On’ and the title track. The album was spotlit by NME as one of the best releases to land in April, as well as one of the best Australian albums from the entire first half of 2022.

It also earned a four-star review from NME’s Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen, who called the album “a brave statement of self and survival in the face of uncertainty”.

Hatchie is currently on tour in North America, where she and her band are opening for Florence + The Machine. Her next Australian performance will come at this year’s Beyond The Valley festival in Hesse, Victoria. In the new year, she’ll deliver two unique shows for Melbourne’s new concert series ‘ONSTAGE’, and open for Alex G in Mount Cotton on Saturday March 18. See here for all of her upcoming tour dates.