Hatchie announces 2022 Australian tour in support of latest single ‘This Enchanted’

Brisbane indie-pop artist Hatchie has announced she’ll be hitting the road in February next year for an east coast tour.

The run of shows come in support of her latest single ‘This Enchanted’, which arrived in September and marked her first piece of new music in two years.

She’ll be starting off the tour in her home city of Brisbane on February 5, before heading to Sydney on February 10, and wrapping up in Melbourne on February 18. Hatchie will also be stopping in to play new Queensland festival The Long Sunset during her tour.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and available to purchase here.

Speaking of the single upon its release, Hatchie – real name Harriette Pilbeam – said in a press statement: “This Enchanted’ encapsulates everything I wanted to do moving forward from my first album.”

“I started writing it with Jorge and Joe in February 2020 and completed it from afar in lockdown later in the year. We had been talking about making something dancey but shoegaze.”

“It’s one of the most fun songs I’ve written, so it was a no-brainer to pick it as my first solo release in almost two years.”

Hatchie recently covered ‘Crush’ by Jennifer Paige for her label Secretly Canadian, with all proceeds from the single going to the organisation New Hope For Families.

Her latest album, ‘Keepsake’, was released back in 2019.