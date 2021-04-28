Hatchie announces Brisbane residency series in June

Brisbane dream-pop artist Hatchie has announced a hometown residency series this June.

Hatchie – aka Harriette Pilbeam – will perform four Wednesday night shows at the Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane. The run commences on June 2 and wraps up on June 23.

The shows will mark fans’ first opportunity to witness new material from the songwriter’s forthcoming sophomore album, and will feature a new, expanded band lineup.

Each show will feature a different support artist, with Melbourne’s Eternal Crush, Sydney’s Micra, WIGZ and Hallie all confirmed to perform. General public tickets go on sale this Friday April 30 at 9am AEST, with pre-sale access available via Hatchie’s Patreon account.

According to a press release, the singer-songwriter has spent the past year working on her second album. Few details are known about the project thus far.

Outside of working on album number two, Pilbeam has kept relatively busy over the last year. In October of last year, she featured on the song ‘Back Into Your Arms’ by RINSE – aka frequent collaborator Joe Agius.

Earlier in 2020, she and the Pains of Being Pure at Heart released a collaborative cover of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Sometimes Always’. She also joined forces with Middle Kids, Paul Dempsey and more to cover the Go-Betweens classic ‘Streets of Your Town’ on ABC music show The Sound.

‘Keepsake’, Pilbeam’s first album under her Hatchie moniker, arrived back in 2019, following debut EP ‘Sugar & Spice’ a year prior.