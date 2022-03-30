Hatchie is the cover star of the March 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine

Hatchie is on the cover of the NME Australia March 2022 issue.

Hatchie – the project of Harriette Pilbeam – spoke to NME about the personal and professional turmoil that has led to her second album ‘Giving The World Away’, out April 22.

“I remember saying in interviews in the beginning, ‘I really don’t want to pigeonhole myself. I don’t want to back myself into a corner’,” Pilbeam tells NME’s Josh Martin of her genre anxieties in the wake of debut album ‘Keepsake’. “And then I felt like I did that to myself, because I was so set on being this exact, distinct mix of shoegaze, pop and dream pop.

“I’m trying to let go of all that now, and let go of the expectations that I’ve set for myself and realise that most people don’t care. They just want whatever you’re putting out, and they just like it regardless. And most people don’t think that hard about what genre a song is.”

Read the full story, with photography by Thomas Calder, here.

Also in this new issue: Aussie hip-hop interviews with Dallas Woods and Elsy Wameyo, a demystification of the Riddler with The Batman star Paul Dano, a look back at the raucous BandLab NME Awards 2022, and our review of the game of the moment, Elden Ring.

