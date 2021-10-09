Hatchie drops smoky cover of Jennifer Paige’s 1998 hit ‘Crush’

Brisbane indie-pop artist Hatchie (aka Harriet Pilbeam) has put her spin on Jennifer Paige’s 1998 teen-pop anthem ‘Crush’, imbibing the track with her signature gauzy, hypnotic shoegaze flavour.

The track comes as the latest in a series of special standalone releases celebrating the 25th anniversary of Secretly Canadian – the label to which Pilbeam is signed in the US – and raising money for the Bloomington charity New Hope For Families. It joins singles by the likes of Stella Donnelly, Porridge Radio, Bartees Strange and Skullcrusher.

Have a listen to Hatchie’s take on ‘Crush’ below, then compare it to Paige’s original version:

“I’d been thinking of covering ‘Crush’ for a few years before this opportunity arose,” Pilbeam said in a press release. “I always thought the lyrics were much more moody than the bright chorus they were paired with, so I wanted to shift the focus. I was super keen to be involved with SC25 when asked. It’s cool to be amongst some great artists doing the same.”

Upon the original’s release, ‘Crush’ was a particularly major hit in Australia, with the single topping the ARIA Charts and earning a Platinum certification before the end of ’98. Paige also performed the track on prime time television during a tour of the country, appearing as a guest on Hey Hey It’s Saturday.

Last month saw Pilbeam release her first new material as Hatchie in two years, sharing the fuzzy and ethereal cut ‘This Enchanted’. It came as the follow-up to her 2019 debut album, ‘Keepsake’, with a new full-length expected to land next year.

Earlier this year, Hatchie joined The Jungle Giants during their performance at Splendour In The Grass’ virtual reality festival Splendour XR. She also collaborated with Agius’ musical project RINSE on the track ‘Back Into Your Arms’.

In 2020, she and the Pains of Being Pure at Heart released a collaborative cover of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Sometimes Always’. She also joined forces with Middle Kids, Paul Dempsey and more to cover the Go-Betweens classic ‘Streets of Your Town’ on ABC music show The Sound.