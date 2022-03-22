Hatchie riffs on doomed love with dizzying new single ‘Lights On’

Hatchie (aka Harriett Pilbeam) has shared the fourth and final single from her upcoming second album, ‘Giving The World Away’ – a colourful retro-pop tune about a doomed relationship, titled ‘Lights On’.

Adding to the vibey slate of synth-based, shoegaze-inspired dreaminess heard on the Brisbane native’s recent singles, ‘Lights On’ shines with tastefully subdued electric guitars, shimmering keys and a simple, yet striking drum beat. Front and centre are Pilbeam’s heady and reverberant vocal melodies, at times utilised as an instrument in its own right.

The track arrives today (March 23) alongside a video, directed by longtime collaborator Joe Agius (with whom Pilbeam worked closely on the record itself), which leans heavily into the ‘90s pop aesthetic the Hatchie project is inspired by. It’s littered with a range of unique settings, among them a Lazy Suzan draped over with a silk sheet – Pilbeam glittery and spotlit as she spins on it – as well as an all-white room where Pilbeam lays wearing a pseudo-futuristic headpiece, and a grungy warehouse settling where she and her band jam to their hearts’ content.

Take a look at the video for ‘Lights On’ below:

In a press release, Pilbeam explained that ‘Lights On’ was the first song she’d written for ‘Giving The World Away’ when, in February 2020, she linked up with Grammy-nominated producer Jorge Elbrecht. “The song is about a tumultuous, secret relationship that is coming to a crossroads,” she said. “Feeling completely and utterly spellbound by one another but realising it might not work out despite the fact that no one else has ever made you feel as good as they do.”

‘Giving The World Away’ is set for release in just a day shy of a month – of April 22 – via Ivy League Records. In addition to ‘Lights On’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Keepsake’ will feature previous singles ‘This Enchanted’, ‘Quicksand’ and the title track.

“There’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken — there’s a bigger picture than that,” Pilbeam said in announcing ‘Giving The World Away’. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me and scratching the surface – and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Following sold-out shows in Melbourne and Brisbane last month, Pilbeam is due to wrap up her current Australian tour on Sunday April 3, when she’ll play Mary’s Underground in Sydney. From there, she’ll head to North America – where she’s currently based – for a 16-date run of shows sprawling all throughout May.