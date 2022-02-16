Hatchie shares glittering new single ‘Giving The World Away’

Australian songwriter Hatchie has shared the title track of her forthcoming album, ‘Giving The World Away’.

The new single sees Hatchie meditate on treating oneself kindly through periods of self-doubt and deprecation, above lush, reverb-heavy instrumentation. In a press release, Hatchie – real name Harriette Pilbeam – said ‘Giving The World Away’ was written about “being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression”.

A colourful, psychedelic lyric video was also released to accompany the song, about which Pilbeam added: “We made a simple lyric video with analogue effects to let the lyrics of the song speak for themselves.”

Watch the accompanying video for ‘Giving The World Away’ below:

‘Giving The World Away’, Pilbeam’s second full-length album under the Hatchie moniker, is due for release on April 22 via Secretly Canadian/Ivy League Records, following her 2019 debut album ‘Keepsake’.

“There’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken — there’s a bigger picture than that,” Pilbeam said of the forthcoming record upon its announcement.

“This album really just feels like the beginning to me and scratching the surface – and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Along with its title track, the singer-songwriter has released two other singles from the album so far, ‘Quicksand’ and ‘This Enchanted’, which marked Pilbeam’s first single in two years.