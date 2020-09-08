Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta launches ‘Jasta Pasta’ brand

The frontman of Connecticut metalcore band Hatebreed has a new side hustle – selling pasta.

Jamey Jasta has launched ‘Jasta Pasta’, a pasta that uses flour “sourced from North Dakota where some of the highest-quality Durum Semolina wheat is grown”. Each bag will set customers back $6.99 (£5.38).

At the time of writing, ‘Perseverance Penne’ is listed on the Martyr Store alongside death metal and deathcore merch including shirts, beer mugs and more [via Billboard].

In an Instagram post announcing the news, Jasta wrote: “My Perseverance Penne is the bomb and this is the first of many great pastas to come! Randy’s Rigatoni @drandallblythe ?! Miret’s Macaroni @rogermiret ? How about some Suicidal Spaghetti ?! @suicidaltendencies 😂 Move over Barilla there’s a haaaarrrrrd chef coming through!!! You want some Fafara Farfalle ?! @dezfafara let’s gooooo!! What about some @georgecorpsegrinder capellini or some Zetro Ziti @zetrodus ?! 🔥🔥🔥”

Elsewhere, Jasta’s Grammy-nominated band have been working on new music. The group’s eighth studio album, ‘Weight Of The False Self’, was originally slated to drop on May 29 but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Weight Of The False Self’ is the follow-up to ‘The Concrete Confessional’, which was released in 2016.