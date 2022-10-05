Hau Lātūkefu of Koolism, triple j announces memoir ‘KING’

ARIA-winning rapper, radio presenter and label head Hau Lātūkefu of Koolism and triple j has announced he’ll release a memoir through Penguin next month titled KING: Life, Death and Hip Hop.

Written with journalist Christopher Riley, the book will explore his journey from the town of Queanbeyan to his rise to Australian hip hop prominence as part of Koolism and later endeavours, including mentoring Mount Druitt drill rap crew ONEFOUR. The book opens with Lātūkefu reflecting on a prison visit he made to see ONEFOUR member Celly, and the rapper later contributes to the memoir in his own words.

Taking to social media to announce the book – which is set to arrive on November 1 – Lātūkefu called it a “very surreal moment”. He continued: “I’m grateful for the life I lead, the life strengthened by my parents, family and friends, the life I tirelessly have built. And with the incredible work and assistance of my bro and co-author Chris Riley… and the crew at [Penguin].”

“You can read the journey thus far in my book KING; a journey of life, death and hip hop. I have many more thoughts to share and I could get deeper into it, but I’m just going to savour this moment for now.”

Lātūkefu formed Koolism alongside producer Dan Elleson in Canberra in 1992. The duo toured heavily throughout the 90s and 2000s and released several albums, the most recent being 2010’s ‘The ‘Umu’. Their 2004 album ‘Part 3: Random Thoughts’ earned them an ARIA Award in 2004 in the inaugural Best Urban Release category (the category was replaced with Best Hip Hop Release and Best Soul/R&B Release in 2019).

Outside of his work with Koolism, Lātūkefu has also made guest appearances on a slew of other artists’ tracks, featuring on A.B. Original‘s ‘Firing Squad’, Hermitude‘s ‘Exhale’, Urthboy‘s ‘Nuthin I’d Rather Do’ and many more.

In 2008, Lātūkefu took over from Maya Jupiter as the host of triple j’s weekly Hip Hop Show, a position he continues to this today. He also runs his own imprint, Forever Ever Records, in partnership with Sony Music.