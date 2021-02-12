Hauskey returns with new single ‘Go Wrong’

Sydney artist Hauskey has delivered his first single of 2021 thus far, with the release of ‘Go Wrong’.

Released today (February 12), ‘Go Wrong’ not only marks Hauskey’s first song of the year, but also his first offering since his debut EP ‘Slow’.

The ‘Slow’ EP included the song of the same name, which was also his debut single. It also included follow up singles ‘Somewhere’ and ‘Silver Lining’.

Listen to ‘Go Wrong’ below:

“If you’ve heard my music, you’ve probably picked up an air of pessimism in my writing,” Hauskey said in a press statement.

“Lately, some exciting stuff has been happening, but my natural tendency to expect the worst is holding me back from enjoying it. And so, we have ‘Go Wrong;’ me and my brain being unable to celebrate a win, however small, because it’s so quickly on the lookout for the next stumbling block.”

In conjunction with the song’s release, Hauskey has also revealed he’ll be launching the song on an east coast Australian tour, set for this April. He’ll also be playing two shows, one early and one late, in both Melbourne and Brisbane.

“One of my favourite things is stripping a song and re-imagining it live,” he said of the forthcoming tour, “and I’ve been working with a talented group of musicians, so pretty damn excited to take it on the road!”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, and are available through his official website.

Hauskey’s 2021 ‘Go Wrong’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 3 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Friday 9 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 10 – Melbourne, The Workers Club