A host of stars have reacted to the news that Donald Trump has become the third US President to be impeached for acting improperly in office.

The House Of Representatives voted overnight by 230-197 to impeach Trump, who becomes the third sitting US President to face the charge.

Trump is accused of “high crimes and misdemeanours”.

Lizzo posted a series of tweets, saying: “Anyways, I’m having a great day!” after the vote was announced.

Anyways, I’m having a great day! 😁 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Quote-tweeting right-wing political commentator Tomi Lahren, who told Lizzo “Well Trump is still your President. Truth hurts,” Lizzo responded: “The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you. Why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it.”

Plies posted a video on Instagram saying: “You finally get impeached, bitch.”

The charges against Trump relate to him asking officials in Ukraine to help him seek re-election. In a second vote, the House Of Representatives also voted to charge Trump with obstructing the investigation into his alleged misconduct.

The House is Democrat-led, with no Republicans on the House voting in favour of impeachment.

Trump will now face trial in the Senate to decide whether he will remain in office.

Alyssa Milano wrote a series of tweets, saying: “This is a terrible day for our country, but a great defence of our democracy.”

Referring to a letter wrote to Nancy Pelosi calling the impeachment charges “terrible” and “vindictive”, Chelsea Handler said: “I guarantee the reasons Trump should be impeached make a lot more sense than that 6-page letter Trump sent to Nancy Pelosi.”

The GOP speakers at the impeachment debate should dress up as cats, just so we get two ridiculous things that no sane person should ever be subjected to out of the way in one fell swoop. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 19, 2019

Star Trek actor George Takei criticised Cats while mocking Trump, saying: “The GOP speakers at the impeachment debate should dress up as cats, just so we get two ridiculous things no sane person should ever be subjected to out of the way in one fell swoop.”

Trump becomes the third President to face impeachment, following Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.