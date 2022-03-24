Hayden James announces 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

Hayden James has announced a slew of Australian and New Zealand tour dates, celebrating the release of his upcoming second album, ‘Lifted’.

The Sydney-born producer will embark on a six-date run of shows throughout August and September, with Boo Seeka playing support at all shows. The proceedings will kick off in Brisbane on Friday August 12, wrapping up in Auckland on Saturday September 17. Full tour dates can be found below.

On the forthcoming shows, James said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing my Lifted Tour to Australia and New Zealand after being away for so long. I have a brand new album, brand new live show with the biggest production to date, and I’ve never been more excited to play in my home country and share it all with you.”

The tour begins after the release of James’ upcoming second album, ‘Lifted’. Announcing it back in January, James’ Instagram post revealed a release date of April 8. It looks to feature a stack of joint singles and collaborations, with the likes of Yaeger, Jem Cooke, Boo Seeka, Tudor, Xavier Dunn, Flynn, Elderbrook, Cassian and Sidepiece.

James has also released a handful of singles from ‘Lifted’ including ‘On Your Own’, ‘Hold Tight’ and ‘Waiting For Nothing’. The latter was featured at Number 90 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021.

The Hayden James ‘Lifted’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 12 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 19 – Melbounre, John Cain Arena

Saturday 20 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Saturday 17 – Auckland, NZ, The Town Hall