Hayden James announces new album ‘Lifted’

Sydney producer Hayden James has announced that his second album, ‘Lifted’, will be released in April.

The news came yesterday (January 19) in the form of an Instagram post, showing off the record’s colourful cover art and revealing it will arrive on April 8.

Though a tracklist is yet to be unveiled, the artist tagged a cohort of collaborators in his post, including Yaeger – suggesting that last November’s joint single with the Swedish pop artist, ‘Waiting For Nothing’, will appear on the record – as well as Jem Cooke, Boo Seeka, Tudor, Xavier Dunn, Flynn, Elderbrook, Cassian and Sidepiece.

Unconfirmed is whether James’ other 2021 single, ‘Rather Be With You’ (a collab with Crooked Colours), will be featured on ‘Lifted’.

The record will follow up James’ debut album, ‘Between Us’, which landed back in 2019. That record spawned five singles – four of which made it into the Top Five on the ARIA Singles Chart, and two of which (the Graace-featuring ‘Numb’ and Boy Matthews collab ‘Just Friends’) were eventually certified Platinum.

James released a series of standalone singles after the album’s cycle ended. In April 2020, he teamed up with Icona Pop for ‘Right Time’, and that July, joined Azteck and Paije for ‘Waves Of Gold’. Last February saw him join forces with Gorgon City and Nat Dunn on the track ‘Foolproof’, appearing on the former’s album ‘Olympia’.

Earlier this month, James was announced as one of the many Australian acts performing at this year’s Coachella, alongside the likes of Flume, Sampa The Great, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Avalanches and The Chats.