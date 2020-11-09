Hayden James, Dune Rats and more announced for 2021 This That

This That festival will expand to Queensland in 2021, unveiling a lineup featuring Hayden James, Dune Rats and more today (November 10).

In addition to its regular event in Newcastle’s Wickham Park, This That plans to play at The Sandstone Point Hotel in Moreton Bay next year.

The one-day festival will take place in Queensland on February 13, before heading south of the border to play Newcastle on February 20.

A handful of artists will play both dates, including Client Liaison, Jack River and San Cisco. Others will perform exclusively in either Queensland or New South Wales.

In keeping with coronavirus-imposed restrictions, organisers are advertising “limited festival capacity”. Pre-sale commences from 9am local time tomorrow (November 11), with general tickets on sale at the same time on November 12.

Both incarnations of the festival will be open only to those over 18 and will each feature three performance stages.

This That has said that more artists will be announced in the lead-up to the festival. See below for This That’s full 2021 lineup.

This That’s 2021 Lineup is:

Allday*

Badrapper vs Luude

Chillinit^

Client Liaison

Confidence Man^

Crooked Colours

Dune Rats

Enschway

Haiku Hands*

Hayden James

Jack River

Kota Banks

Mallrat

San Cisco

Sippy

Sycco^

The Chats^

The Presets*

The Rubens*

Wafia

What So Not^

*Queensland only

^NSW only