Hayden James leads Untitled Group’s second Virtual Day Party

Untitled Group, the team behind Beyond The Valley, Ability Fest and Grapevine Gathering, has announced the second instalment of its Virtual Day Party livestream concert series.

For its second edition, taking place Saturday May 30 from 1pm AEST from Untitled’s Facebook page, the Virtual Day Party will host sets from Hayden James, DJ Boring, Lastlings, Made in Paris, Cassettes For Kids and Adult Art Club. The artists will be performing from scenic locations including Old Melbourne Gaol, the abandoned Henry Head Battery and the 8400sqm Avalon Airport Hangar.

While the performances are free to live-stream, audience members are encouraged to donate to Untitled to cover production costs.

“While Untitled Group has chosen to make the Virtual Day Party a free stream available to all, the same production expenses apply that would for a traditional Untitled day party,” a statement read.

“Untitled Group’s aim is to keep live music alive and continue to provide these amazing opportunities for artists & fans alike, however it is not sustainable.”

Untitled’s first Virtual Day Party took place on April 18 and featured a lineup of Dom Dolla, Willaris K., Torren Foot, Jordan Brando, London Topaz and Elizabeth Cambage. All of the performances were recorded before public gathering restrictions were implemented. Untitled has said the first livestream was watched by half a million households.