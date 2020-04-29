Hayden James links up with Icona Pop for new single ‘Right Time’

Sydney producer Hayden James has made his first release of 2020, teaming up with Swedish duo Icona Pop for new song ‘Right Time’. Watch the video below.

The song premiered earlier this morning as Zane Lowe’s World Record on his Beats 1 radio show and marks James’ first drop since the release of his debut album, ‘Between Us’, last year, for which he received an ARIA nomination for ‘Best Male Artist’.

The music video sees Icona Pop members Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo turn their own house into a nightclub for two, making it particularly timely for a world that’s confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Feels good to release this energetic and positive song, especially in these crazy times,” James said of the track in a press statement.

“I had so much fun working with Icona Pop and the video we shot captures the raw energy of them and the song. It’s one of my favourites.”

Icona Pop echoed this sentiment, saying, “We hope that we can share a little light and positivity and get everyone raving at home!”

James is set to play Coachella later this year following the festival’s postponement. He has been spending isolation live streaming sets from his backyard in Sydney every Saturday at noon, which you can watch on his YouTube channel here.