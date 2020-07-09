Hayden James releases new single ‘Waves Of Gold’ with Azteck & Paije

Hayden James released his second single of the year today (July 10), entitled ‘Waves Of Gold’. Listen to it below:

The track also features London house duo Azteck, with vocals from Paije. It follows the release of ‘Right Time’, his huge collaboration with Icona Pop earlier this year.

In addition to releasing the single, James has also shared a 13-track compilation album of the same name.

The mix features some big names from the local and international electronic music communities, such as Gorgon City, Cassian, Ferreck Dawn, OCULA and more.

“‘Waves Of Gold’ transports me, wherever I am and whatever I’m feeling, to immediate good summer vibes,” James said in a press statement.

“The mix compilation is something I’m really excited about. There are some incredible artists on there that really match the mood of my new single.”

To celebrate the release of the compilation, James will be performing the album in full this coming Saturday (July 11), with it being broadcast to Chill Nation’s YouTube and Future Classic’s Twitch channel. The performance is set to kick off at 12pm AEST.

James has been spent his time in isolation live streaming sets from his backyard in Sydney every Saturday at 12pm, which you can watch on his YouTube channel here.