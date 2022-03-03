Hayden James teams up with Cassian and Elderbrook for new single ‘On Your Own’

Hayden James has linked up with Sydney-born, Los Angeles-based DJ and mix engineer Cassian along with English singer Elderbrook for a new collaborative single, ‘On Your Own’.

A club-ready dance track, ‘On Your Own’ swells with lush synths and soaring vocals from Elderbrook, layered over a pulsing bassline.

It comes accompanied by a music video created for the trio by Cale Potts. The clip features footage from various Hayden James and Cassian shows, tied together with glitchy graphics and trippy animated effects. Check that out below.

Advertisement

“Working with Elderbrook and Cassian on this record was epic,” James said in a press statement. “Cassian and I have been working on music together for the past 10 years so this one was special.

“I had an early demo version of this instrumental for years which I sent to Elderbrook mid-lockdown. He came back with the first verse and straight away that vocal was so, so great. I held onto it for six months, didn’t really do anything with it until I played it to Cassian when we had some studio time together while I was over in the States recently.”

“Cass and I worked out this high melodic, harmonic synth lead line you hear in the pre chorus. The marriage of the melody with Elderbrook’s soaring vocal is such a moment… it’s all about harmony for me. We knew we had something special once we got that down. This one feels like a true Hayden x Cassian x Elderbrook collab. It has huge energy and is a true dance floor feel.”

‘On Your Own’ is the third single off James’ forthcoming sophomore album ‘Lifted’, which will arrive April 8 via Future Classic. Other previously released cuts from the record include ‘Hold Tight’ and ‘Waiting For You’, featuring Yaeger. It will also feature collaborations with Jem Cooke, Boo Seeka, Tudor, Xavier Dunn, Flynn and Sidepiece.