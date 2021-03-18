Hayden James teams up with Gorgon City and Nat Dunn on ‘Foolproof’

Sydney producer Hayden James has recruited London duo Gorgon City and Queensland singer-songwriter Nat Dunn for his latest single ‘Foolproof’.

The anthemic house cut is anchored by Dunn’s soaring vocals, which float above hypnotic beats and deep bass. It’s the second time James and Dunn have collaborated together – the latter featured on ‘Favours’, from James’ 2019 debut album ‘Between Us’.

“‘Foolproof’ is a very special record for me. I’m such a big fan of Gorgon City and of course Nat Dunn and this song came together so naturally in the studio. Great to have this record out, as it was the last studio session I had before lockdown,” James said in a statement.

Listen to ‘Foolproof’ below:

James debuted ‘Foolproof’ live last month when the producer headlined Untitled Group’s second Day Party event in Melbourne. You can listen to the full set here.

The new song follows on from James’ 2020 single ‘Waves of Gold’, a collaboration with Azteck and Paije which arrived alongside a compilation album of the same name. The 13-track compilation featured mixes and edits by a slew of local and international electronic artists, including Gorgon City, Cassian, Ferreck Dawn, OCULA and more.

Last year also saw James link up with Swedish duo Icona Pop for the collaborative single ‘Right Time’.

James is set to perform at the Domain in Sydney tonight (March 19) as part of the Summer in the Domain concert series. Mallrat and Sycco will also be performing – limited tickets are still on sale.

In May, the producer will be performing in Western Australia as part of Wine Machine Festival’s Swan Valley leg, alongside the Avalanches, Ball Park Music and more.